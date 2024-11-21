Pakistan has several key strengths that are crucial for its growth and development, and one of the most prominent is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Launched in 2015, CPEC is one of the most ambitious and transformative infrastructure and economic projects in the country’s history. This multi-billion-dollar initiative aims to link China’s western regions to Pakistan’s deep-water Gwadar port, creating a vast network of roads, railways, pipelines, and power plants. The strategic partnership between Pakistan and China is expected to have significant implications, not only for the two countries but also for the broader regional landscape.

One of the most immediate advantages of CPEC for Pakistan is its potential to drive substantial economic growth. The infrastructure improvements will enhance connectivity throughout the country, lower transportation costs, and increase trade efficiency. Given Pakistan’s strategic location at the crossroads of Central Asia, the Middle East, and South Asia, improved connectivity with China and other regions could open access to new, untapped markets. CPEC is also expected to provide a boost to Pakistan’s industrial sector, with new economic zones and industries emerging along it. This could generate thousands of jobs and help diversify the economy. Furthermore, the development of Gwadar port, alongside its supporting infrastructure, is poised to transform it into a major regional trade and logistics hub.

Another key strength of Pakistan is its strong and professional military. The Pakistan Army, established in 1947 shortly after the country’s independence, has played a central role in shaping the nation’s history, security, and development. While its primary responsibility is to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,

The ongoing rivalry with India, which has led to multiple wars and conflicts, underscores the army’s critical role in defending Pakistan’s borders. In addition to conventional defense, the army is tasked with safeguarding Pakistan’s nuclear assets. This responsibility is vital to Pakistan’s defense strategy, as the army’s role extends to the protection of the country’s nuclear arsenal in an uncertain regional security environment.

Internally, Pakistan has faced substantial security challenges, particularly from extremist and militant groups. Insurgencies in regions such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the tribal areas have posed serious threats to the nation’s internal stability. The Pakistan Army has been instrumental in counterinsurgency efforts, conducting operations to neutralize these threats and restore law and order. Its role in combating terrorism, particularly in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, has been critical to Pakistan’s efforts in the global fight against terrorism. Military operations like “Zarb-e-Azb” and “Radd-ul-Fasaad” have played a key role in dismantling terrorist networks. They have significantly reduced terrorist activities, improved security in major cities, and contributed to a safer environment.

Beyond its military duties, the army has also been pivotal in providing humanitarian aid and disaster relief during crises such as natural disasters, floods, and earthquakes. The military holds a unique and respected position within Pakistani society, admired for its discipline, professionalism, and strong sense of duty. Serving in the army is regarded as a prestigious career.

Another major strength of Pakistan is its nuclear programme. Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities are crucial to its security, geopolitical positioning, and even its economic outlook. Since the 1970s, the country’s pursuit of nuclear weapons has been motivated by national security concerns and regional power dynamics. The core motivation is to safeguard national security, particularly in light of its long-standing rivalry with India.

India’s nuclear tests in 1974 and its accelerated nuclear development in the late 1990s prompted Pakistan to fast-track its own programme. The acquisition of nuclear weapons has provided Pakistan with a credible deterrent against potential aggression from its much larger neighbour. For Pakistan, nuclear deterrence is seen as essential for maintaining strategic stability in South Asia, where the conventional military imbalance between India and Pakistan is substantial.

Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine, particularly its concept of “Full Spectrum Deterrence” (FSD), underscores that nuclear weapons are not just for large-scale warfare but also serve to counter conventional and tactical threats. This aligns with Pakistan’s strategy of maintaining a minimum credible deterrence, aimed at preventing escalation and ensuring that any military conflict with India carries the risk of nuclear escalation, thereby deterring full-scale war. Pakistan takes pride in its nuclear assets, viewing them as essential for defence and peace. The country and its people stand firm in their belief that their nuclear programme serves only to protect Pakistan from external threats.

External adversaries have consistently sought to weaken and destabilize Pakistan, often targeting its core strengths from within. One prominent figure in this context is Imran Khan, whose actions have clearly demonstrated that he is working against Pakistan’s interests. The events of 9 May 2023, where Imran Khan and his party allegedly orchestrated attacks on the General Headquarters and military installations, are a glaring example of this. During his time in power, CPEC projects were disrupted, and had he remained in office, it is likely he would have targeted Pakistan’s nuclear program as well.

His main agenda appears to be to tarnish and destabilize Pakistan by discrediting its state institutions on the international stage, an objective aligning with the interests of Zionist forces, who have been actively supporting the founding of PTI. Prior to the protest call issued by PTI’s founder on November 24, 46 members of the US Congress, from both Republican and Democratic parties, wrote to President Joe Biden, urging him to push for Imran Khan’s release. Earlier, a letter was sent to President Biden by 60 Congress members. Now, more than 100 have called on him to take action for Imran Khan’s release, which can be seen as a clear interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

Political analysts have long suggested that Imran Khan and his party have deep ties with the Zionist lobby, viewing him as a pawn to improve relations with Israel. A recent Israeli article even described Imran Khan as the most suitable person for this. There is also a glaring contradiction: while these U.S. congressmen vocalize their concerns about the treatment of Imran Khan, they remain conspicuously silent on Israel’s human rights abuses in Palestine and Kashmir.

Some analysts further argue that the recent letter, issued just before the November 24 protest call, is a direct indication of Zionist powers attempting to revive “Operation Goldsmith” – a failed initiative due to PTI’s internal disarray and waning public support. Diplomatic experts also view the repeated letters as overt interference in Pakistan’s sovereign affairs, contrary to diplomatic norms. Pakistan’s higher courts, they emphasize, operate independently and make decisions based on the Constitution, and no external pressure can override the legal process regarding those involved in corruption, terrorism, or incitement against the state. The cases are currently in court, and the decisions lie with the judiciary.

The frequent lobbying efforts by the PTI, appealing to foreign forces for intervention, undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty and should be taken seriously by the courts. Foreign affairs experts also note that some PTI members who have fled abroad are actively engaging in anti-Pakistan and anti-state propaganda, using international lobbies and social media. Major global media outlets like Inter-Sat, Financial Times, Al Jazeera, and the BBC have historically supported PTI’s efforts and are expected to continue playing a role in mobilizing support for PTI protests.

This letter from Congress is the second of its kind, with members also raising concerns about the role of the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, in failing to address political prisoners’ issues and human rights violations in Pakistan. They accuse him of neglecting US policy in these matters.

However, diplomatic analysts dismiss these accusations, asserting that Ambassador Blome understands that meddling in internal affairs would damage bilateral ties. Evidence has also emerged showing that PTI has spent millions of dollars on lobbying efforts, involving influential companies and individuals. The purpose of this fund is to launch an international campaign advocating for Imran Khan’s release and to influence global opinion.

According to political analysts, the second letter holds no more legal weight than the first. The letter presents a narrative that is misleading and one-sided, aimed at pressuring Pakistan’s judicial system. It is quite surprising to witness the PTI’s repeated appeals to U.S. lawmakers for support.

These letters and foreign lobbying efforts have effectively contradicted Imran Khan’s own ideological position of rejecting slavery. It is also quite contradictory that, after accusing the USA of being behind the removal of his government and criticizing American actions, Imran Khan and PTI are now actively involving them in Pakistan’s internal affairs. This clearly highlights that their actions are driven by self-interest rather than concern for the country.

At one point, Imran Khan and his party were strongly opposed to the USA, openly blaming it for various issues. However, now they seem to be seeking US support to return to power. It’s clear that the Israeli lobby and Jewish interests also want him back in leadership, along with elements who are opposed to Pakistan’s relationship with China. Supporters of Imran Khan and PTI should consider these factors carefully.

Pakistan has long been a key ally of the USA in the War on Terror and the Afghan-Soviet War, paying a heavy price in the form of domestic terrorism. The USA should recognize Pakistan’s significant contributions to its own strategic interests and acknowledge that a stable, strong Pakistan benefits not just the region, but the USA as well. Rather than sympathizing with criminal elements in Pakistan, the USA should focus on strengthening its relationship with the state of Pakistan.

The people of Pakistan are fully aware of Imran Khan and his party’s true intentions and have distanced themselves from their anti-Pakistan agenda. The entire nation desires peace and prosperity, firmly rejecting any forces that seek to sow division, hatred, and anarchy in the country.