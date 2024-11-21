SC bench takes suo motu notice on child abductions, summons IGs

ISLAMABAD: The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday took suo motu notice regarding the case of a missing child in Quetta, summoning all provincial Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) and Home Secretaries to appear before the court at the next hearing.

The six-member bench, led by Justice Ameenuddin Khan, expressed deep concern over the growing number of child abductions, particularly in Quetta, where protests erupted after the disappearance of a young child.

During the hearing, Justice Jamal Mandokhail emphasized the lack of progress in locating the missing child, noting that the ongoing protests, which had brought the city to a standstill for six days, were met with government indifference. “Even children are now taking to the streets in protest,” Justice Mandokhail observed.

Justice Musarrat Hilali questioned the report from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that claimed zero cases of sex trafficking. She expressed disbelief at the claim, pointing out that child trafficking remains a widespread issue in the region.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked whether there were any provincial bodies or commissions specifically addressing the issue of missing children, especially in the wake of the 18th Amendment, which transferred significant powers to the provinces.

Justice Mandokhail also noted that Balochistan had been paralyzed by protests over the abduction, yet authorities appeared to be unmoved. He expressed frustration at the lack of preparation from government lawyers on this critical issue.

The court was informed that a Supreme Court-appointed committee tasked with addressing child abductions, which was formed in 2018, had failed to take meaningful action.

The petitioner argued that the committee had not even been properly established. In response, the Additional Advocate General of Balochistan promised to provide a report on the matter.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar made it clear that the court expected more than just reports—it wanted concrete measures to address the crisis. Justice Mandokhail called for a broader investigation, questioning why the authorities were not taking more decisive action.

The role of law enforcement agencies was also scrutinized, with Justice Mandokhail raising concerns about the Frontier Corps’ involvement in social welfare programs despite substantial financial allocations. Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi also highlighted the disturbing sight of children begging at traffic signals in Karachi, underscoring the neglect of child welfare across the country.

Justice Ameenuddin Khan expressed disappointment over the international issue of Pakistani beggars being sent abroad, describing it as a source of national shame.

The court adjourned the case until November 28, directing all provinces to submit comprehensive reports on the number of children who have been abducted and subsequently recovered.

On Wednesday evening, a group of schoolchildren gathered at Balochistan Assembly Chowk to demand the immediate recovery of Muhammad Musawir, a young child who had been abducted six days earlier from the Multani Mohalla area.

Carrying banners and placards, the children called on the authorities to take urgent action to locate the missing boy. “How can we concentrate on our studies when our safety is at risk?” questioned Abdullah, a seventh-grade student, echoing the growing concerns of parents.

The protest, which coincided with other political demonstrations, led to major disruptions in Quetta, as traffic was paralyzed, leaving commuters stranded.

Senior officials from the provincial administration were summoned to the Balochistan Assembly to brief lawmakers on the progress of the investigation. However, the authorities had no significant updates, which only heightened public anxiety.

The abduction has sparked widespread anger among citizens, political factions, and the business community. Protesters have vowed to continue their demonstrations until Musawir is safely returned. Political groups, with the support of the traders’ community, have announced plans to block major highways linking Balochistan to the rest of Pakistan.

To exert further pressure on the provincial government, a provincewide wheel-jam strike has been scheduled for November 25, aimed at demanding the safe return of the child.