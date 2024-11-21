Royal family makes first statement about Windsor Castle after security breach

The royal family has finally broken its silence about Windsor Castle, offering a rare peeks inside the historical residence in the latest update after recent security breach.

King Charles III’s office has given fans exciting update on the royal residence with a video that was shared to the official royal family’s official Instagram account.

It comes after a security breach at Windsor Castle as two masked men entered the royal property while William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children were sleeping nearby on Sunday.

Sharing the newly released video, the Palace asked: “Have you ever wondered what is inside the iconic Round Tower at Windsor Castle?”

The Buckingham Palace revealed that the tower is home to the Royal Archives, which are described as “a unique collection of documents relating to the history of the British Monarchy over the last 250 years.”

The video explains the significance of tower as it revealed the archives house everything from letters to diaries and other special pieces of history.

Palace wrote: “Each year, we share items from the Royal Archives as part of the UK-wide initiative #ExploreYourArchive Week. This year’s themes include ‘mythology’, ‘fashion’ and ‘disco’. Head to our link in bio to explore some of the Archives’ many treasures.”