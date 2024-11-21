Punjab to deal with Nov 24 protesters as ‘terrorists’: Azama Bokhari

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms PTI’s protest call the battle of Zaman Park and Bani Gala

Islamabad and Punjab police gear up arrangement for thwart protest

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: In a strong stance towards the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) “do or die call” for protest on Nov 24, the Punjab government has decided to deal with the protesters as they do with terrorists.

Talking to journalists outside the Lahore High Court, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said: “While they [PTI] might have plans A, B, and C, the state possesses the entire ‘ABC’.”

The Punjab minister’s remarks come in the run-up the PTI’s call for “do-or-die protest” and the party has started preparations for the protest, “outing as very significant.”

Talking about government’s strategy, Bokhari declared that on November 24, the government would respond to protesters in the same manner it deals with terrorists.

The minister alleged that the rally led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to Islamabad in October incurred expenses of Rs810 million on the exchequer.

She also claimed that PTI Members of Provincial and National Assemblies were being given Rs400,000 each to incite unrest.

Alleging that individuals from PTI’s propaganda cell were involved in the fake video case, she expressed hope that justice would be served promptly in the matter.

In a statement, meanwhile, KP CM’s Adviser Barrister Saif said that the government representatives were resorting to press conferences after press conferences following the protest call.

“Reports of differences within the PTI can be the government’s hope, but it holds no truth. The government is baffled,” remarked the KP government official.

‘Protest in your own province’

Separately, speaking to the media Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, without taking any names, fired a broadside at the Khan-founded party and said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have also held protests but they both did so while staying in the limits.

“If you [PTI] want to stage a sit-in then do it in your own province [KP],” remarked Aurangzeb while taking a jibe at the PTI government in KP.

“Hospitals are being built in Punjab, farmers are getting cards [….] If there is progress in every sector, then what is the problem,” the minister questioned while seemingly referring to the purpose and intention of the PTI’s protest.

“The 24 November protest is the battle of Zaman Park and Bani Gala,” she added.

PPP casts aspersions on protest

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman, in a statement, expressed her concerns regarding the PTI and questioned why the party, if committed to a peaceful demonstration, did not seek prior permission from the Islamabad administration.

Instead, the party seemed to be planning strategies to confront law enforcement agencies, said the PPP leader, whose party is a member of the ruling alliance in the Centre.

Rehman asserted that PTI’s approach does not reflect the intent of a peaceful political gathering but rather signals a disruptive agenda.

She criticised the KP provincial government, led by PTI, for allegedly preparing to storm Islamabad instead of addressing the province’s pressing law-and-order challenges.

Highlighting the deteriorating security situation in KP, Rehman accused PTI’s provincial government of prioritising chaos over the region’s peace and development.

She further commented on PTI founder’s repeated calls for dialogue with state institutions, saying that these were not negotiations but requests for a deal.

Rehman pointed out that even international newspapers have reported Khan’s efforts to secure an agreement with institutions.

Security beefed up

With the PTI refusing to withdraw its call for protest, the government too has geared up for the demonstrations with Punjab and Islamabad police seeking additional personnel to maintain the law and order situation.

Over 10,700 police personnel from across Punjab have been put on standby with the force being provided with tear gas, rubber bullets, and anti-riot gear.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad administration has also requisitioned 8,000 additional personnel from Punjab, Sindh, and Kashmir.

Section 144, prohibiting gatherings of more than five people, has been imposed in Islamabad for two months.

The Rangers and the Frontier Corps (FC) are already deployed in the capital which may be sealed off with shipping containers by Friday (November 22).