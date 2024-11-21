World

Major secret Prince William kept from world!

By Agencies

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Princess Kate, has always been in the spotlight due to his future role as King.

Despite this, his parents have gone to great lengths to ensure he has as normal a childhood as possible, including keeping the full extent of his royal future a secret during his early years.

From the moment Prince George was born, he was destined for the throne, making his position within the royal family unique and extraordinary.

However, Prince William and Princess Kate have worked hard to shield their firstborn from the weight of this responsibility for as long as possible, striving to provide him with a childhood free from the pressure of his future role.

During George’s early years, his parents kept the secret of his ultimate fate as King. While he knew he was a prince, it wasn’t until he was about seven years old, in the summer of 2020, that William and Kate finally explained to him that he would one day become the King of the United Kingdom.

Writing in his biography Battle of Brothers, royal expert and historian Robert Lacey said: “William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son.

“Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself. But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020, it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve.”

Agencies
Agencies

