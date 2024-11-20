Selena Gomez teams up with ‘Emilia Perez’ costars in coordinating looks

Selena Gomez reunited with her Emilia Perez co-stars. Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon, at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event in Los Angeles this week.

The trio attended the “SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents Emilia Perez” event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Arts on Wilshire Boulevard.

The three actresses turned heads at the event in coordinating black ensembles as Gomez opted for a sleek black blazer over a matching top, paired with high-waisted jeans and black heels.

Meanwhile, Saldana donned a black V-neck sweater tucked into a floor length gray skirt, accessorized with flowy silver trousers, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that the event included a red-carpet appearance with casting director Carla Hool, who later interviewed the stars onstage as Gomez reflected on her experience with Emilia Perez, praising the diverse cast and the film’s narrative.

According to Daily Mail, the Spanish-language musical comedy, which premiered to acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival, stars Karla Sofia Gascon as a cartel leader who fakes her death to undergo a gender transition.

Moreover, Gascon, alongside Saldana, Gomez and Adriana Paz, jointly won the Best Actress prize at Cannes, marking Gascon as the first openly transgender recipient of the honor.

After a limited theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada earlier this month, the film debuted on Netflix this Wednesday, earning warm reviews from critics, as per the publication.