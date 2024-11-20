World

Police uncover plot to kill Lula and destabilise Brazil’s govt, arrest five

By Agencies

BRASILIA: Brazilian police on Tuesday arrested five people suspected of involvement in an alleged plan to kill then-President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022.

Documents seized by police revealed a plan to shoot or poison Lula and Geraldo Alckmin and put two retired army generals, National Security Adviser Augusto Heleno and former Defense Minister Braga Netto, in charge of leading the country to new elections.

The conspiracy included the attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice with an explosive device or poison, police said in a statement. The Army confirmed the arrests of retired Brigadier General Mario Fernandes, who had served as a deputy minister in Bolsonaro’s cabinet, and Lieutenant Colonels Helio Ferreira Lima, Rodrigo Bezerra de Azevedo and Rafael Martins de Oliveira.

