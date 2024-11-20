Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost security ties and repatriate prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday held an important meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Interior Minister Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud to discuss enhancing bilateral ties, mutual interests, and security cooperation.

The Saudi Deputy Minister highlighted the strong ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, expressing a keen interest in expanding collaboration across various domains.

The ministers focused on efforts to dismantle networks involved in trafficking beggars from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia. Naqvi revealed that 4,300 individuals have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) as part of Pakistan’s zero-tolerance policy.

Both sides agreed to accelerate the repatriation of 419 Pakistani prisoners currently detained in Saudi Arabia, with legal procedures expected to be completed soon. The meeting also covered strengthening ties through joint training programs and exchanges between paramilitary and police forces of both nations.

Naqvi commended Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030, expressing confidence that Saudi Arabia will emerge as a global leader in both economic and social sectors under its current leadership.

“Saudi Arabia is a brotherly Islamic country. Pakistan will extend every possible cooperation to deepen our ties,” said Mohsin Naqvi.

The meeting was attended by senior Pakistani officials, including the Additional Secretary of Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and IG Islamabad Police.