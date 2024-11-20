NATIONAL

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost security ties and repatriate prisoners

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday held an important meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Interior Minister Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud to discuss enhancing bilateral ties, mutual interests, and security cooperation.

The Saudi Deputy Minister highlighted the strong ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, expressing a keen interest in expanding collaboration across various domains.

The ministers focused on efforts to dismantle networks involved in trafficking beggars from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia. Naqvi revealed that 4,300 individuals have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) as part of Pakistan’s zero-tolerance policy.

Both sides agreed to accelerate the repatriation of 419 Pakistani prisoners currently detained in Saudi Arabia, with legal procedures expected to be completed soon. The meeting also covered strengthening ties through joint training programs and exchanges between paramilitary and police forces of both nations.

Naqvi commended Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030, expressing confidence that Saudi Arabia will emerge as a global leader in both economic and social sectors under its current leadership.

“Saudi Arabia is a brotherly Islamic country. Pakistan will extend every possible cooperation to deepen our ties,” said Mohsin Naqvi.

The meeting was attended by senior Pakistani officials, including the Additional Secretary of Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and IG Islamabad Police.

Previous article
Fawad Chaudhry requests apology to resolve ECP contempt case
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Trump appoints former WWE CEO Linda Mcmahon as education secretary

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Linda McMahon as education secretary, putting the former pro-wrestling mogul at the helm of a department Trump...

Bangladesh ex-police chief faces genocide and rights abuse charges

Princess Kate Middleton Skips Buckingham Palace White-Tie Reception Just Hours After Being Present At Windsor Castle

Intimate Farewell for Liam Payne: Cheryl, One Direction Stars, and Family Attend | Photos Inside

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.