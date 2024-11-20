Israel offers $5m reward for release of hostages

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a $5 million reward for anyone who helps secure the release of any Israeli citizen currently held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

The reward also includes a promise of safe passage out of Gaza for those assisting in the release.

Netanyahu made this announcement during a brief visit to Gaza, where he was shown around the Netzarim Corridor, an important road connecting northern and southern Gaza, which is under Israeli military control.

He stated that those willing to help free Israeli hostages would not only receive a financial reward but also be granted a secure route out of Gaza for themselves and their families.

“We are prepared to offer $5 million for every hostage released. The decision is yours, but the result will be the same—we will bring all of our captives home,” Netanyahu said.

This offer comes amid ongoing protests in Israel, with families of the hostages and their supporters calling for the government to negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas.

Protests have intensified, with demonstrators urging Netanyahu to strike a deal to bring back Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Earlier, Netanyahu had insisted that the only way to secure the release of Israeli hostages was through military force, and he vowed that Israel’s military operations in Gaza would continue until all captives were freed.

However, the announcement of the reward indicates a shift in strategy, reflecting Israel’s inability to secure the release of hostages through military means.

An estimated 101 Israeli captives remain in Gaza but many of the hostages were killed during Israeli military attacks aimed at securing their freedom.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed three Lebanese soldiers in southern Lebanon, and four Ghanaian peacekeepers were injured by a rocket, likely fired by non-state actors, according to the UN’s peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL).

Since the start of the Gaza conflict on October 7, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 43,972 Palestinians and wounded 104,008. In Israel, 1,139 people were killed, and more than 200 taken captive during the Hamas-led attacks.

In Lebanon, over 3,500 people have been killed, with 15,000+ wounded in Israeli attacks.