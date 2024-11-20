Fawad Chaudhry requests apology to resolve ECP contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry, the former federal minister, has requested an apology to resolve the contempt case against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During the hearing, Chaudhry appeared before a four-member ECP bench, led by Nisar Durrani. He informed the court that he had already apologized in three related cases. “I have apologized for those cases,” Chaudhry said.

However, ECP member Justice Ikramullah reminded him that the court was scheduled to frame charges that day.

Chaudhry then requested the commission to settle the matter with an apology. “Sir, please resolve this with an apology,” he urged. The ECP members questioned him, asking if he was making the same plea outside the courtroom. Chaudhry replied, “These days, you’re not paying attention.” The commission then decided to proceed with the case, instructing the witnesses to mark their attendance.

After the hearing, Chaudhry spoke to the media and emphasized the importance of dialogue to resolve political disputes in the country.

He stated that finding a resolution through negotiations could bring positive changes to Pakistan’s politics. Chaudhry added that political issues, including arrests, should be seen as global matters due to their international significance.

Chaudhry also criticized the current political situation, claiming that Pakistan lacks a government formed by elected representatives. He pointed out that the prime minister now holds only 18 seats in the parliament, undermining the democratic process. He mentioned that PTI’s founder had announced a protest for November 24, asserting that the protest was not just for one party or individual, but for all Pakistanis.

The former minister stressed the need for the release of political prisoners, stating that this issue aligns with Pakistan’s constitution. He concluded that negotiations could reduce political tensions, and emphasized that PTI’s key demands include the restoration of constitutional order and the rule of law.

The case’s next hearing is scheduled for December 10, 2024.