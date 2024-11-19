Rihanna’s new diamond ring sparks debate on social media

Rihanna was recently spotted in Los Angeles wearing a stunning diamond ring that has left the internet buzzing.

According to the Daily Mail, a 36-year-old renowned singer was spotted grabbing dinner in Beverly Hills.

During this sighting, the Umbrella hitmaker wore a striking ring on her left ring finger, sparking curiosity among fans.

The jewellery piece features a square-cut diamond in a white gold or platinum band, surrounded by smaller diamonds on all four sides.

For the night out, the Fenty Beauty founder donned a black silk top which she paired with black leggings. She completed her look by carrying a matching black purse.

As the new photos of the Work singer circulated on social media, many fans speculated that the ring might be an engagement ring.

One fan commented, “Engagement ring?”

“Finally, Rocky proposed to her,” while another enthusiastically said.

However, the globally known singer has not commented on the engagement rumours yet.

Rihanna and Rocky have been in a long-term relationship since 2020, but they have not yet married.

The couple shares two sons named RZA, two, and Riot, one.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple welcomed their first child on May 13, 2022, while the other one on August 3, 2023.