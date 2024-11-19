November 24 protest fight for country not for Imran Khan’s release: Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to view the upcoming November 24 protest as a battle for the country’s future, rather than a fight for Imran Khan’s release.

An audio recording of Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, has emerged in which she is seen guiding party workers on how to organise protests and spread their message effectively.

In the audio message, Bushra Bibi instructs workers to record videos of the protests, ensuring that they feature both party members and the general public. “You must involve the common people as well; it’s not just for party workers,” she stated.

She also advised that if the internet is shut down during the protests, workers should make alternative arrangements to maintain communication and ensure the message reaches the masses.

Bushra Bibi further highlighted the role of social media, asking YouTubers and social media influencers to capture and share live footage of the protests to keep the public informed. “It is important that the message is shared widely and quickly,” she said.

She also reassured workers that any injured protestors would be taken care of by their respective MNAs or MPAs, stressing that they should not be abandoned. “If any worker gets injured, their family must also be supported,” she added.

Addressing concerns over arrests, Bushra Bibi said no excuse would be accepted if video evidence is not available. She framed the protests as a struggle not just for Imran Khan’s release, but for the nation’s future, calling it a fight for the country’s honour and integrity. “A true Muslim is one who remains loyal to his leader and his country,” she concluded.