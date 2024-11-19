King Charles to make crucial decision as Prince Andrew’s role hangs in balance

Prince Andrew’s future within the royal family is hanging in the balance as King Charles is reportedly set to make a crucial decision in the coming weeks.

The 64-year-old Duke of York’s residence at his beloved Royal Lodge is under scrutiny, with sources revealing that his annual £1million “living allowance” has already been reduced by the King.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 following his controversial Newsnight interview, in which he failed to express regret over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The fallout from this scandal continues to cast a shadow over his role within the royal family.

As the Christmas season approaches, speculation is rife over whether Andrew will be invited to join the family at Sandringham for the traditional Christmas walk to church, a privilege he has been granted for the past two years.

King Charles is now reportedly facing the tough decision of whether to include his brother in this year’s public holiday festivities.

In a surprising twist, Andrew’s potential return to the royal fold has raised eyebrows, signaling that Charles may not have completely shut out his brother from royal events.

According to The Times, allowing The Prince to join upcoming celebrations could be a sign that the monarch is willing to soften his stance, even as he continues to distance the royal family from Andrew’s past controversies.

The decision would also likely include the presence of Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s ex-wife, who has previously joined him for Christmas at Sandringham.

Royal author Stephen Bates, as quoted by The Mirror, emphasized the significant damage Andrew’s actions have inflicted on the monarchy’s reputation.