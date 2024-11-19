Ed Sheeran unhappy with ‘Band Aid’ ahead of new song release

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran seems to be unhappy with supergroup Band Aid ahead of the release of new soundtrack.

Popular 1980s band has decided to mark their 40th anniversary by re-releasing a new version of their 2014 version song, Do They Know It’s Christmas?

The new track new song will feature the vocals of famous artists including; Coldplay, Bastille, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Paloma Faith and Ed.

According to the Shape of You singer, he was not asked for his vocals to be used in the song. However, he also admitted that he would have declined the offer if he had a choice.

On his Instagram, Sheeran stated: “My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release. Had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals.”

This whole scenario just changed his ‘narrative’ about Band Aid in no time.

The 33-year-old added: “A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by @fuseodg.”

“This is just my personal stance, I’m hoping it’s a forward-looking one. Love to all x”, the Perfect singer concluded.

Band Aid’s new record is going to be premiered on British Radio station on November 25.