Unpacking misconceptions about Trump

While walking through the streets of over 15 cities in Michigan and sitting in the comfortable drawing room of my brother-in-law, Mr. Mubeen Ahmed, in Macomb, a sprawling high-end white neighborhood, I reflected on the priorities of Donald Trump as he prepares to take the oath as the 47th President of the United States, becoming once again the most formidable and powerful person on earth.

Analyzing various statements made by Donald Trump and his close associates, several important and pivotal concepts and policy issues emerge that are likely to reshape how things are done in the U.S.

Unfortunately, bloggers, YouTubers are exploiting their platforms by airing misconceived, unauthenticated, and unverifiable commentaries and proving them as if they were factual truths.

A YouTuber said that three planes full of Indian immigrants had been sent back to their country while concentration camps in the U.S. were filled with immigrants from various countries, including Pakistan, who were being treated like animals, with transportation being arranged to deport them unceremoniously to their countries of origin.

On the contrary, Trump’s stance on immigration is straightforward. He has pledged to welcome and embrace immigrants who come to the United States legally and in compliance with the country’s laws, but will not tolerate illegal immigrants who enter the country unlawfully, those with criminal backgrounds, or individuals involved in activities like drug trafficking, illegal arms smuggling, kidnapping, and extortion. This approach is comparable to Pakistan’s policy toward illegal Afghan immigrants. Recognizing the detrimental impact of illegal activities such as drug trafficking and unauthorized businesses, the Pakistani government has expelled most of these individuals to protect the country’s interests.

One of Donald Trump’s most significant yet underreported policy promises is restoring freedom of speech and opinion to the people. He has accused elements of the government, including Homeland Security, the CIA, FBI, Pentagon, and the deep state, of eroding these rights through mass surveillance, control of social media, manipulation of traditional media and universities, and profiling dissenting voices using big data.

In a speech Trump pledged to identify and hold accountable those responsible for undermining these rights. He emphasized that the First Amendment, which guarantees freedoms of speech, assembly, religion, and press, has been diluted alongside the Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendments, which collectively safeguard privacy, due process, equal protection, and other essential liberties. He argued that these constitutional violations must be corrected to secure America’s progress and prosperity, promising to initiate a comprehensive process to restore the nation’s constitutional integrity.

On the issue of transgender rights, Donald Trump was unequivocal and took a more religious stance. He stated clearly that in the United States, there are only two genders: male and female, with no recognition of a third gender. He emphasized that male transgender individuals would not have the right to use female bathrooms or changing rooms, nor would schools implement segregation based on a third gender. According to Trump, the sex assigned at birth would remain the individual’s gender for life.

During my door-to-door surveys, many expressed their strong opposition to gender reassignment through surgical procedures and chemical treatments to dissolve or alter sex organs and supported Trump’s stance, seeing it as a way to protect families, religious values, and the role of the church in society.

On Chinese economic influence in the U.S., Donald Trump articulated a clear and pragmatic approach. Instead of outright curtailing Chinese imports, he proposed two fiscal measures. First, he would impose tariffs on Chinese products to raise their prices to levels comparable with similar goods produced in the U.S., thereby providing a level playing field for American companies. Second, he aimed to address the tariffs and trade barriers that China imposes on U.S. goods and services, ensuring reciprocity in trade. A similar approach could benefit Pakistan if its government prioritized national interests by implementing measures to protect domestic industries from unfair competition.

In one of his speeches, which I personally watched, Donald Trump conveyed a pragmatic stance on global conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Palestine issue. He acknowledged the devastating toll these wars have taken, with thousands of innocent lives lost. He pledged that his immediate priority after taking office would be to end these conflicts, calling them senseless madness. These sentiments strongly resonate with the global community, particularly Muslims, who yearn for peace and justice. We can only hope that Trump’s promises materialize in both letter and spirit.

Trump’s remarks on Iran were particularly striking. He expressed a desire for Iran to become a prosperous and progressive country but emphasized his deep concern over its potential to acquire nuclear weapons. According to him, such a development could severely destabilize the security and balance of the Middle East. His stance on Iran is notably more nuanced than the outright antagonistic tone many might expect, reflecting a pragmatic approach focused on addressing critical issues while maintaining regional stability.

To my surprise, during one of his interactions with college students, Trump asked them to take an oath to avoid drugs, refrain from smoking, and consume alcohol in moderation. He shared that he had followed the advice of his elder brother, who struggled with alcoholism, and as a result, he never smoked, drank, or used drugs in his entire life. This message aligns with the values many of us aspire to uphold and wish for the current and future generations to embrace.

On the subject of Afghan women wearing the veil, Trump was remarkably outspoken, expressing views that many might not have expected. He pointed out that in Western societies, women who choose to wear the hijab or veil often defend it as their fundamental right, citing centuries of tradition. However, when Afghan women or their society embrace the veil, they are met with criticism from the same Western observers. Trump argued that if Afghan women or their society prefer the hijab or veil, it is their choice, and others have no business interfering in their cultural or personal decisions.