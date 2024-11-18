Imran, Bushra Bibi’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case

ISLAMABAD: The interim bail for former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana fake receipts case has been extended.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka presided over the hearing, reviewing six pre-arrest bail petitions filed by Imran Khan and one by Bushra Bibi.

During the proceedings, Bushra Bibi’s request for exemption from appearing in court was granted. However, despite court orders, Imran Khan did not appear via video link.

The court accepted the investigation officer’s request to extend the interim bail for both individuals until December 7 and adjourned the case.

Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are accused in the Toshakhana fake receipts case. Additionally, Imran Khan faces charges in five other cases, including those related to protests and vandalism. Both have filed for pre-arrest bail in these matters.