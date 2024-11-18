Bushra Bibi warns of ‘stern action’ for ignoring guidelines during Nov 24 protest

PESHAWAR: Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, on Monday warned the party leaders of stern action for not following her directions regarding the Nov 24 protest call.

It reported that former first-lady grilled the party’s office-bearers and Members of Parliament (MPs) during a meeting held in Peshawar yesterday.

“Most of the MPs and leaders didn’t participate in the protests wholeheartedly in the past,” said the former first-lady.

I got a report that most of the leaders returned back from midway during last many protests, she added.

Addressing the party, she said that such a lackluster attitude wouldn’t be tolerated this time.

“We’ll reach Islamabad at any cost. Stern action will be taken against the party officials for not following the guidelines,” she said.

Earlier, former National Assembly speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser has stated that the protest scheduled for November 24 is aimed at securing the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Qaiser also said that Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, would be part of their movement and dismissed the notion that she intended to take over the party.

“PTI is a political party, not a military force, and their protest will be peaceful,” he said. He called for the release of all PTI prisoners, including Imran Khan.