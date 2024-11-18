NATIONAL

Bushra Bibi warns of ‘stern action’ for ignoring guidelines during Nov 24 protest

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, on Monday warned the party leaders of stern action for not following her directions regarding the Nov 24 protest call.

It reported that former first-lady grilled the party’s office-bearers and Members of Parliament (MPs) during a meeting held in Peshawar yesterday.

“Most of the MPs and leaders didn’t participate in the protests wholeheartedly in the past,” said the former first-lady.

I got a report that most of the leaders returned back from midway during last many protests, she added.

Addressing the party, she said that such a lackluster attitude wouldn’t be tolerated this time.

“We’ll reach Islamabad at any cost. Stern action will be taken against the party officials for not following the guidelines,” she said.

Earlier, former National Assembly speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser has stated that the protest scheduled for November 24 is aimed at securing the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Qaiser also said that Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, would be part of their movement and dismissed the notion that she intended to take over the party.

“PTI is a political party, not a military force, and their protest will be peaceful,” he said. He called for the release of all PTI prisoners, including Imran Khan.

Previous article
No harm: Rana Sanaullah turns down CII decree on use of VPNs
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Prince Harry makes new statement amid family crisis

Prince Harry took a moment to make an important statement after he surprised the public with an appearance in Canada. The Duke of Sussex, who...

Daniel Craig Stuns In Sharp Tuxedo As He Honors James Bond Producers at 15th Governors Awards

Prince William finally takes brother Prince Harry’s advice in major move

Heidi Klum Shares Heartwarming Moments Visiting Son Henry at College

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.