62 cases registered against Imran Khan at Islamabad police stations, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Monday that 62 cases were registered against former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan at different police stations of Islamabad.

Islamabad Police DSP Legal submitted the report in the court. On the last hearing, the police had sought time from the court for the submission of the report.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petition filed by Imran’s sister Noreen Niazi, seeking details of the cases registered against her brother.

Noreen’s counsels Mirza Asim Beg and Shaheena Shahabuddin appeared in the court. Last Tuesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed that total 54 FIRs had been registered against the former prime minister at different police stations of Punjab.

In a report, submitted by Assistant Advocate General, Punjab Muhammad Farrukh Lodhi to the LHC during the hearing of the petition filed by Imran’s sister Noreen Khan, seeking details of the cases registered against her brother, it was told that out of these 54 cases, 21 had been registered in Lahore alone.

“Similarly, 19 FIRs have been registered against the former prime minister in Rawalpindi division, one in Gujranwala, seven in Sheikhupura and five in Faisalabad,” read the report.

Assistant Attorney General Sardar Ameer Hamza Dogar also submitted a report in the court, detailing the cases registered against Imran.