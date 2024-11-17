PTI finalises strategy to ‘converge’ on Islamabad from all directions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized its strategy for a large-scale protest on November 24, with plans to ‘converge’ on Islamabad from all directions.

According to the party’s insiders, the PTI leadership is determined to reach Islamabad at any cost, and significant responsibilities have been assigned to the party’s leadership in Islamabad and Rawalpindi regions.

They claimed that the protest will begin with regional leadership organizing mass demonstrations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad until the convoys from other provinces arrive.

It is to be noted that the PTI has assigned separate routes for each provincial convoy, with the final destination being Islamabad. The leadership is yet to decide on the exact location of the sit-in once they reach the capital.

The party has emphasized that the protest will continue indefinitely, and the core committee members have suggested the possibility of a sit-in at D-Chowk.

On the other hand, preparations for the protest underway at a brisk pace and the party’s leadership has instructed its members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and Provincial Assembly (MPAs) to bear the travel expenses of their constituents, ensuring that party workers from across the country can join the protest in Islamabad.

PTI’s leadership has developed a detailed plan to manage the logistics and strategy of the protest, which sources claim is more refined and strategically sound than previous demonstrations.

In the event of arrests, a backup plan (Plan B) will be activated, and alternative leaders will take over the leadership roles for any detained MNAs or party officials.

The party insiders said that the party has prepared a surprise for the federal government, with a more organized approach for this protest compared to earlier ones.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies on Sunday launched a crackdown on party leaders and workers.

Multiple raids were conducted late at night across Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore, resulting in the detention of several PTI members.

CCTV footage of police raids has surfaced, showing officers targeting the residences of PTI leaders.

Secretary General of NA-48 Raja Ghazanfar was reportedly arrested, while a raid was carried out at the residence of central leader Shoaib Shaheen.

In Lahore, heavy police contingents stormed the house of Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed.

According to his son, Dr Hassan, the elderly Rasheed has been incarcerated for the past 18 months, yet police continue to raid their home. “The house is occupied only by my mother, while I am in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said while criticising the repeated harassment.

PTI faces crackdown ahead of Nov 24 protest

Meanwhile, K-P Advisor on Information Barrister Saif declared that the November 24 protest would proceed as planned, rejecting any speculation about a deal with the establishment. “This is the time for resistance. PTI’s founder has given a clear directive that demands must be met,” he asserted during a press briefing.

He added that preparations under K-P Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s supervision are in full swing, with meetings and consultations held over the past three days involving MNAs, MPAs and organisational leaders.

Barrister Saif also defended Imran Khan’s spouse and former first lady Bushra Bibi, calling her a “respectable citizen of Pakistan” with no involvement in practical politics beyond meeting the PTI founder.

He also denied allegations of utilising provincial machinery for protests and highlighted that the previous rally’s inclusion of Rescue 1122 vehicles was due to the chief minister’s participation.