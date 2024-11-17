Imran to supporters: Nov 24 decisive moment for PTI’s future

This day will decide who will remain in my party and who will not, according to statement posted on PTI’s social media

Bushra Bibi issues clear message to party’s MPs and office-bearers, warning against failure not to lose PTI affiliation

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has issued significant instructions for the party leadership and supporters ahead of the November 24 protest, describing the day as a “decisive moment for the party’s future”.

According to a statement shared on PTI’s social media account, quoted the founder as saying that the protest on November 24 will determine the fate of party members. “This will be a decisive day, when it will be decided who will remain in my party and who will not,” the statement read, quoting Imran Khan.

PTI’s leadership is urging supporters to take part in large convoys that will travel along major roads, documenting the event through detailed video footage. The videos should not only capture the vehicles involved but also the people accompanying them, PTI’s social media team emphasised.

In a related development on Sunday, Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, issued a stern message to party members ahead of the planned protest on November 24.

She made it clear that any member of the National Assembly or party official who fails to attend the demonstration will have no affiliation with PTI.

The statement came after a meeting of PTI members in Peshawar, which saw the participation of members from southern districts, along with Bashra Bibi, who addressed the gathering.

In her remarks, she reiterated the message from her husband, Imran Khan, urging the party to take to the streets on November 24, in defence of the constitution, rule of law, and parliamentary supremacy.

She added that every provincial and national assembly member should film their journey as part of a convoy from Peshawar to Islamabad for the protest. The video should also capture PTI supporters accompanying the members in their vehicles.

Bushra Bibi has also addressed the internal differences within the party, urging officials and members to remain focused on the upcoming protest rather than engaging in factional disputes.

In her address to party workers, Bushra Bibi emphasised that now is not the time for disagreements or division within the party.

“Disputes will harm the party and Imran Khan’s mission,” she stated, adding that all party officials and workers should prioritise the protest rather than internal conflicts.