Diddy’s Daughters Honor Kim Porter: “We Wish You Were Here”

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, paid tribute to their late mother, Kim Porter, on Friday, marking six years since her untimely death. Porter, who passed away from lobar pneumonia at age 46, was remembered by her daughters in an emotional Instagram post featuring a throwback photo of her holding them as babies.

“We can’t believe it’s been 6 years without you. We think about you every single second of the day,” the twins wrote. “We wish you were here with us but we know your spirit will be around forever!! We Love you Mommy ❤️❤️.” Their heartfelt words captured the deep loss felt by the family.

Porter, a model and actress, shared three children with Diddy: Christian, 25, and the 16-year-old twins. She also had a son, Quincy, 32, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure, whom Diddy adopted when Quincy was 3 years old. Quincy also shared a tribute to his mother, posting a throwback photo and writing, “I miss you every day.”

The Combs family has faced additional challenges recently, uniting to support Diddy as he battles sex trafficking and racketeering charges. In October, the family released a joint statement calling the allegations “absurd” and standing by their father. Despite their loss and ongoing legal battles, the family remains strong, continuing to honor Porter’s memory and her lasting impact on their lives.