Suge Knight Claims “Uncomfortable” Relationship Between Diddy, Snoop Dogg, and Usher Amidst Legal Drama

In a recent audio interview, Suge Knight discussed Sean “Diddy” Combs’ relationships with hip-hop icons Usher and Snoop Dogg, raising questions about Combs’ ties to these celebrities amid his ongoing legal issues. Combs, who faces serious charges, is set to begin his trial on May 5, 2025. During his conversation with Michael Franzese on November 13, Knight described Combs and Snoop’s relationship as “closer than close” but suggested it involved moments that he found “uncomfortable.”

Knight, formerly a high-profile record executive, went on to discuss past claims, including his belief that Combs, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre were members of a “secret society.” Earlier this year on the Collect Call podcast, Knight said, “Then Puffy and Snoop became besties. Every time you see one, you see the other one,” adding that the duo even painted their nails together, which he found unusual.

Knight also claimed in the interview that Combs had inappropriate interactions with Usher, fueling speculation about Combs’ influence on Usher. This comes as an old interview Usher gave on The Howard Stern Show resurfaced, in which he spoke of witnessing “wild” experiences while under Combs’ mentorship in his teens. Usher, who had joined Combs’ “Puffy Flavor Camp” at age 13, commented, “I got a chance to see some things…it was pretty wild,” though he did not specify further.

Following these allegations, Usher recently wiped his X (formerly Twitter) account of all posts, though it is unconfirmed if this move is related to Combs’ current legal challenges. Knight also mentioned Justin Bieber, alleging inappropriate behavior from Combs’ circle, implying that Bieber’s upbringing may have made him vulnerable to exploitation within the industry.