Meghan Markle slapped in the face with pure ‘divine justice’

Experts warn Meghan Markle is finally seeing what a round of karmic divine justice looks like and its going to culminate into a lot of ‘sleepless nights’ moving forward.

Royal commentator Lee Cohen shared this insight about what life may become like, behind Montecito walls.

He shared everything while speaking to GB News.

In that conversation Mr Cohen said, “It seems like divine justice or karma that the fortunes of the Sussex bosses have taken such a turn.”

He also warned, “Over the past year, bad behavior and bad judgements have been catching up with them.”

During the course of that conversation the expert also referenced the dangers that Prince Harry is going to face now that Trump is in office and said, “I don’t know if this [Harry’s visa] will be Donald Trump’s first priority, but it certainly should give cause for some anxiety in Montecito.”

For those unversed the issue pertains to Prince Harry’s public admission about consuming illicit substances in his youth.

The admission in particular was shared in his memoir titled Spare, and is known for being a major reason for US visa rejection