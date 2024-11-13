Trump and Biden Hold Historic White House Meeting After Election: ‘Politics is Tough,’ Says Trump

President-elect Donald Trump met with President Joe Biden in a historic White House visit following his election victory over Kamala Harris. Biden, 81, welcomed Trump back to the Oval Office, congratulating him warmly with, “Welcome back,” as they prepared for transition talks.

The two leaders, seated in front of a roaring fire, shared a cordial moment, each using first names and shaking hands. Trump, wearing a red tie, and Biden, in a maroon tie, were surrounded by portraits of former presidents, including Franklin D. Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Trump defeated, was not present.

Biden congratulated Trump on his decisive win, with Trump expressing appreciation for Biden’s smooth transition efforts. “Politics is tough,” Trump remarked. “In many cases, it is not a nice world, but it is a nice world today.” Biden responded with assurances of a smooth handover.

First Lady Jill Biden joined President Biden in welcoming Trump to the White House, presenting him with a handwritten letter for Melania Trump, expressing her readiness to assist with the transition.