Taylor Swift was with Travis Kelce when his $6m Kansas mansion was ‘burgled’

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs teammates, experienced recent home burglaries, according to reports by TMZ Sports. The first break-in occurred around midnight on October 6 at Mahomes’ mansion in Belton, Missouri, followed by an alleged burglary at Kelce’s $6 million Leawood, Kansas residence hours later, coinciding with the Chiefs’ victory over the New Orleans Saints. Taylor Swift, who was in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer for Kelce, witnessed the game on the same day his home was targeted.

Kelce reportedly lost $20,000 in cash, with additional damage to his back door, though it’s unclear if anything was stolen from Mahomes’ property. The incidents, currently under FBI investigation, hint at a potential organized crime network that may be targeting high-profile homes across state lines. Neither Kelce nor Mahomes have commented publicly on the incidents.

In a related development, Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, recently discussed how her relationships with some of Kelce’s close friends and their partners changed following their breakup. Nicole, 32, who dated Kelce for five years until 2022, shared on the Unapologetically Angel podcast that one of the hardest parts of their split was “losing a partner and a best friend,” along with shared connections. She explained that the split affected her relationship with Kelce’s friends, stating, “You go from speaking every day to having to really cut ties… including family and friends you grew close to.”

Nicole, once close with Chiefs’ player partners, especially Brittany Mahomes, said in an interview that post-breakup friendships “are not as cool as they once were.” Sources suggest Nicole feels “pushed out” of the Chiefs’ social circle since Swift entered the scene, with Brittany reportedly becoming closer to Swift.

Nicole also noted that she had once served as a bridesmaid at Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ wedding, but last year reportedly unfollowed Brittany on social media. Although Nicole acknowledged having previously discussed her actions with Brittany, she affirmed, “There’s a lot of history and friendship there that doesn’t change overnight. But publicly, I have to protect myself.”