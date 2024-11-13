World

Taylor Swift pays subtle tribute to Travis Kelce in recent NFL match

By Agencies

Taylor Swift has seemingly paid a subtle tribute to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during a recent NFL game.

According to HELLO! Magazine, the Anti-Hero hitmaker honoured the NFL athlete by wearing a ‘special’ ring while attending his match against the Denver Broncos.

For the tense game, Taylor wore a black and red tartan suit, which she paired with a black top.

Although there were no signs of an engagement ring on her finger, the globally known singer showcased her commitment to Travis by wearing a special jewellery item during the event.

Meanwhile, several fans speculated that the ring was a gift from Travis before their engagement.

For the unversed, the couple sparked engagement rumours in January this year.

However, in October, an insider revealed to TMZ that Taylor and Travis have no plans to get engaged in the near future.

The tipster added, “It’s not true, and the recent erratic and unfounded speculation just proves that media and overzealous fans don’t know what’s going on with them.”

Despite the false speculations, Taylor and Travis’s relationship remains strong as the two support each other on various occasions.

The two have recently marked the first anniversary of their romance in October.

