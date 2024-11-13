Taylor Swift fans unleash fury on Cam Stewart after Niagara Falls comment

Cam Stewart, host of the Drew & Stew Podcast, has ignited a firestorm of controversy with his inflammatory remarks about Taylor Swift.

During a recent episode, Stewart vented his frustration with Swift’s presence at NFL games, particularly Kansas City Chiefs games, due to her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

Stewart’s disdain for the Chiefs and their NFL benefits was evident. “Honest to God, Kansas City fans, it’s not personal… I hate your team and I hate the way they’re getting benefits from the NFL,” he said.

“Buffalo, knock these [expletives] around. I want Mahomes on the deck.”

However, his comment took a darker turn when he learned Swift might attend the game: “Oh, who cares? Throw her into the Niagara Falls.” This remark sparked widespread outrage, particularly among Swift’s devoted fanbase, known as Swifties.

Many deemed Stewart’s words cruel and inappropriate, expressing their indignation on social media.

Some warned that such comments could have serious consequences, citing the power and dedication of Swifties. Others accused Stewart of seeking attention through controversy.

The host attempted to downplay his comment as a joke, but the backlash was overwhelming. Swift’s fans did not find his words amusing, and some argued that he had crossed a dangerous line by making derogatory remarks about a beloved public figure.

The Blank Space crooner has not publicly addressed the incident, consistent with her approach of ignoring unnecessary provocations. Meanwhile, Stewart faces intense scrutiny, leaving many wondering if he will apologize to Swift and her fans.

This episode highlights the potential consequences of thoughtless comments, especially when involving influential figures like Swift.