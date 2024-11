ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday released the roster for a six-member constitutional bench, which is set to commence hearings on November 14 at 9:30 am.

The bench will be led by Justice Aminuddin Khan and includes Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Musarrat Hilali. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan is also part of the bench.