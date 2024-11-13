Omnibus Legislations is creating a big mystery

Real and fruitful legislation is a rare phenomena in Pakistan. Rather, government runs on Ordinances or else delaying diplomacy is dominant in our Parliament. However these days we are facing a flood of legislation chasing the theme of omnibus legislation which creates a bundle of doubts and the mystery of a farcical democracy.

Doing legislation is a wonderful and noble job but it is an impossible dream for our Parliament. Nobody is there to explain why we are in a hurry and who is going to kill us. so do it overnight even though we have no time to deliberate whether these bills are in favor of the public or to have some disastrous impact on our society.

Legislation is a cool minded task having a huge significance of deliberations and hectic debates in the Parliament so that its fruits may create welfare of the nation and eliminate corruption, injustice, nepotism and lawlessness.

A big mystery spreading everywhere which is not going to be resolved is whether we are passing through a martial law regime or this is multi-collaboration of democracy or some sort of corporate interaction

We, every time, overlook our main source of guidance, the Holy Qur’an and Sunnah, so much so we forget the powerful advice of the Quaid-e-Azam who strongly emphasized the importance of legislation in shaping a just society. He believed that a sound legal and legislative framework was essential for ensuring justice, equality, and the protection of minority rights in a nation. He further advised that “The first duty of a government is to maintain law and order, so that the life, property, and religious beliefs of its subjects are fully protected by the State.” and “The success of our constitution lies in our practical work. Legislation cannot alone bring about any change, but it can set a direction for society.”

Mofakkir Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal also emphasized the importance of legislation as a vital tool for social progress, grounded in ethical principles and divine guidance. He advocated for a flexible approach to law through ijtihad and urged societies to create laws that reflect justice, equality, and collective well-being.

Don’t forget to follow the simple principle that “Hurry makes you worry”, which is a reminder that rushing can create stress and anxiety. Taking things more slowly allows for better decisions and less pressure. It’s often more effective to take a step back, prioritize, and approach tasks with a clear mind instead of hurrying.

There are more than two dozen national crises and issues which are seeking the priority of the government like price hike, corruption, injustice everywhere, the worst law and order situation, political instability, inflation, insecurity, indiscipline throughout Pakistan among others, but the government is very busy in smoggy legislation without deliberations.

The judicial system of Pakistan has almost collapsed and there is no sign of worry on the government and the main reason for the failure of the judicial system is low capacity of judges. There is an urgent need to enhance the strength of judicial officers, judges and its infrastructure but the government, surprisingly, increased the strength of Supreme Court’s judges beyond demand and judicial substance.

The sky is clear, there are no clouds, everything is okay and there is absolutely no issue of the Army Chief or his extension but the government hurriedly passed its amendments to enhance the tenure of the Army Chief beyond thoughts and necessity. This shows the vulnerability and weakness of our political system where everything is being decided under the influence of guns by ignoring the significance of books and all these happening on the initial days after the appointment of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, creating so many questions.

Why doesn’t the Pakistani public think about it? As the famous scientist Albert Einstein once said. that “The world is a dangerous place to live, not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don’t do anything about it.” This suggests that failing to engage critically with the world, or not thinking and acting, can lead to harm. Einstein valued curiosity and believed that not using one’s intellect was a missed opportunity to understand and improve the world.

Governments or legislatures use the omnibus style to address a range of issues or enact complex policy changes efficiently. By bundling multiple measures into one bill, they can pass or amend laws in one vote rather than handling each provision individually. However, this approach can be controversial, as it sometimes includes provisions that might not pass on their own merits. Additionally, omnibus bills are often lengthy and complex, making them challenging for lawmakers and the public to scrutinize thoroughly.

