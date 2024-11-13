Ministry of Religious Affairs and PIA finalise agreement for Hajj 2025 flights

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have reached an agreement regarding Hajj 2025 flights.

Under the agreement, PIA will provide travel facilities to 35,000 pilgrims who will perform Hajj 2025 under the government scheme.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Religious Affairs stated that agreements with Saudi Airlines and other domestic carriers will also be finalized soon.

Pakistan’s Hajj Policy 2025 clearly outlines that the Hajj quota will be split equally between the government and private schemes, each receiving 50%. Additionally, children under 12 years old will not be permitted to perform Hajj this year as per the policy.

The policy also mentions that in the case of a pilgrim’s death, their family will receive Rs2 million in compensation, and injured pilgrims will also be compensated.

The Hajj Policy 2025 introduces a new installment-based payment system for Hajj fees, prioritizing first-time pilgrims. However, individuals suffering from serious or contagious illnesses will not be allowed to perform Hajj this year.

Chaudhry Salik, while announcing the policy, emphasized efforts to prevent any reduction in the quota. If any quota remains unused from the sponsored scheme, it will be allocated to general pilgrims. A special quota of 5,000 has also been set aside for overseas Pakistanis.

As per the policy, the Hajj cost will range from Rs1.075 million to Rs1.175 million, and the Rs100,000 owed to pilgrims will be refunded soon.

Under the Hajj Policy 2025, the Hajj fee can be paid in three installments: Rs200,000 with the application, Rs400,000 after the lottery, and the remaining balance before departure for Hajj.