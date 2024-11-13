Margot Robbie’s Surreal ‘Titanic’ Moment on Wolf of Wall Street Set as Kate Winslet Catches Her Crying to Iconic Soundtrack

Margot Robbie has revealed her unique method for bringing tears to her eyes on the set of The Wolf of Wall Street, using the iconic Titanic soundtrack to evoke emotion. In the 2013 film, Robbie starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, and for a particularly emotional scene, she turned to Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On to help her get into character as Naomi Lapaglia.

During an upcoming episode of the Talking Pictures: A Movie Memories Podcast, Robbie shared how her tearful technique became a “surreal” moment when Titanic star Kate Winslet visited DiCaprio on set that same day. “I was in the room next to them, listening to the Titanic soundtrack to stay in a sad, teary mode,” she said. “Then I saw Kate Winslet and Leo walk past. It was very surreal.”

This emotional technique worked for Robbie, who credited her role in The Wolf of Wall Street with launching her Hollywood career. Now, the Oscar-nominated actor is known for her creative methods, from intense movement exercises to “animal exercises” for character-building. Reflecting on her work for Barbie, she said, “It was so weird prepping Barbie…all my usual tools didn’t apply.”

Since then, Robbie has become a Hollywood powerhouse, recently starring in Barbie, which hit over a billion dollars at the box office. She also welcomed a baby boy with husband Tom Ackerley and is already preparing for her next role in Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell and co-starring Jacob Elordi.