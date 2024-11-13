Liam Payne’s family admits singer was ‘struggling’ during his final days

Liam Payne loved ones will finally be able to give the late singer his last rites following his untimely death in Argentina last month.

After a series of post-mortem tests since October 16th, the Night Changes musician’s remains were boarded onto plane bounded for UK on November 6th, where he will be laid to rest in St. Paul’s Cathedral in his hometown, Wolverhampton.

The grieving family is still in hopes of justice as the investigation continues to find the person responsible for the singer’s death.

An an insider told In Touch Weekly, “Liam’s family knows that he was struggling with his own personal demons, but they also want answers as to why and how he ended up falling from his hotel balcony.”

They continued, “If someone is responsible for contributing to Liam’s death, they want to see justice served. The family needs and deserves closure.”

As of now, three people have been taken into custody in connection to the Teardrops crooner’s death, per the Argentinian prosecutor’s office.

The Argentinian police revealed that two hotel employees were charged of supplying the 31-year-old singer with drugs. Meanwhile, the third suspect was taken in for abandoning the late singer after having accompanied him every single day in the duration of his visit.

Payne’s former bandmates, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles are expected to attend the funeral.

The date of the late musician’s funeral is yet to be announced by the family.