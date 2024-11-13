NATIONAL

LHC to review plea for increasing minimum wage to $1,000

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A petition has been submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking an increase in Pakistan’s minimum wage to the equivalent of $1,000 per month, citing inflation as the primary reason.

The LHC registrar’s office raised objections regarding the petition’s admissibility, prompting its review as an objection case by Chief Justice Aaliya Neelam.

Filed by Advocate Fahmida Nawaz, the petition names the federal and provincial governments, along with Gilgit-Baltistan and the Prime Minister, as respondents—a point flagged by the registrar’s office.

Advocate Fahmida argued that the current minimum wage of Rs 37,000 under the Minimum Wages Act fails to address the rising cost of living and urged the court to mandate an increase in line with inflation.

The hearing was postponed due to the cancellation of the chief justice’s urgent case list. Chief Justice Aaliya Neelam will decide whether to accept or dismiss the registrar’s objections.

