Leonardo DiCaprio rings in 50th birthday with Vittoria Ceretti and mom

Leonardo DiCaprio marked a major milestone – his 50th birthday – with a luxurious getaway to Mexico alongside his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and mother, Irmelin.

The trio boarded a private jet in Los Angeles, kicking off a celebratory trip.

DiCaprio kept his travel attire casual, wearing black sweatpants, a hooded sweatshirt, and a printed white shirt.

Ceretti, 26, opted for vibrant green and yellow sweats, pairing them with a sleek bun and minimal accessories. Irmelin, DiCaprio’s mother, chose a relaxed look with loose-fitting trousers and a blue sweater.

This getaway follows a star-studded birthday bash at a private Hollywood Hills estate, attended by 500 high-profile guests, including Brad Pitt, Katy Perry, and Paris Hilton.

The festivities featured music by DJ Meel, Telmont champagne, and birthday cake. To maintain privacy, guests were given stickers to cover their phone cameras.

After the party, DiCaprio hosted an intimate birthday dinner with close friends, including Tobey Maguire, at Stella Ristorante in West Hollywood.

DiCaprio and Ceretti, who met at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, have been romantically linked since August.

This birthday celebration marks a special milestone moment in couple’s relationship.