The High Stakes of COP29 in a Warming World

As the world convenes in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29), we stand at a critical crossroads in the fight against climate change. 2024 is on track to be the hottest year on record, surpassing even the devastating heatwaves of the previous year. The stakes have never been higher, and the urgency for decisive action has never been more apparent. Yet, as the planet continues to heat up, the response from the world’s wealthier nations remains disappointingly lukewarm. Vulnerable countries, like Pakistan, are left to bear the brunt of a crisis they did not create, while the promises and commitments made at previous climate summits remain largely unfulfilled. COP29 presents a pivotal moment—will it be the turning point that leads to real, lasting change, or yet another missed opportunity to avert further catastrophe?

The catastrophic floods that struck Pakistan in 2022, causing over $30 billion in damages and leaving millions displaced, were a stark reminder of our climate vulnerability despite our negligible contribution to global carbon emissions. The harsh reality is that while Pakistan accounts for less than 1% of global emissions, it ranks among the top ten countries most affected by climate change. This imbalance underscores a glaring injustice that must be addressed, particularly as developed nations continue to drag their feet on their climate commitments.

At COP29, Pakistan’s delegation is set to emphasize the critical themes of climate justice, energy transition, and gender-responsive climate policies. The aim is to not only showcase national efforts like the Living Indus initiative and Recharge Pakistan project but also to secure the much-needed financial support to bolster these initiatives. However, past experiences indicate that these aspirations may once again face the wall of indifference and half-hearted pledges from the developed world. Despite the Paris Agreement’s promise of $100 billion annually in climate finance by 2020, this commitment remains largely unmet, leaving countries like Pakistan grappling with the fallout of climate-induced disasters without adequate support.

The numbers paint a grim picture. The global adaptation financing, which increased modestly from $22 billion in 2021 to $28 billion in 2022, is a drop in the ocean compared to the $348 billion Pakistan alone will require by 2030 to build climate resilience. The newly established Loss and Damage Fund, with a paltry $770 million currently pledged, barely scratches the surface of what is needed to compensate vulnerable nations for the irreversible impacts they are already facing. These meagre contributions are not just disappointing; they reflect a deeper issue of broken promises and misplaced priorities by the global north.

Senator Sherry Rehman’s recent call for ‘Internationally Determined Contributions’ from developed nations, demanding a shift from voluntary pledges to binding financial commitments, is a proposal that deserves serious consideration at this year’s summit. The fact that developed countries have been historically responsible for the lion’s share of greenhouse gas emissions

means they have a moral obligation to assist those who are bearing the brunt of the climate crisis. But instead, the focus remains on short-term national interests, particularly energy security, as evidenced by the continued expansion of fossil fuel projects even amidst growing calls for a transition to renewable energy.

As temperatures soar, the effects of climate change are becoming alarmingly evident. From the unprecedented smog blanketing Punjab to the deadly floods and droughts affecting various parts of the world, there is no shortage of evidence that we are running out of time. Yet, the discussions at COP29 risk being another exercise in diplomatic posturing unless countries are willing to move beyond rhetoric to real, actionable commitments. The proposed creation of a new climate finance goal that surpasses the $100 billion target is a step in the right direction, but it must come with clear timelines, accountability mechanisms, and a shift towards grants rather than loans that further burden already debt-stricken nations.

Azerbaijan’s initiative to establish a $1 billion Climate Finance Action Fund, aimed at supporting disaster response and community resilience, is a commendable move that sets a precedent for other fossil fuel-rich nations. However, the success of such funds depends on whether they are

followed by genuine investments rather than symbolic gestures. The upcoming discussions on climate finance, particularly the push for grants and concessional funding, are crucial if we are to prevent a scenario where developing countries are left to fend for themselves against the impacts of a warming planet.

One cannot overlook the stark irony of wealthy nations making lofty pledges while simultaneously failing to meet their own emission reduction targets. The United States, under the Biden administration, rejoined the Paris Agreement, yet its climate policies remain marred by contradictions, especially in the wake of the US election where climate scepticism has regained ground. Europe, too, while positioning itself as a leader in climate action, is grappling with its own energy crisis, leading to a renewed push for coal and gas projects. These regressive steps not only undermine global efforts but also send a troubling message to the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, the science is clear: every fraction of a degree in warming pushes us closer to irreversible tipping points. The Copernicus Climate Change Service’s data indicating that this year’s temperatures are 1.55 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels should serve as a wake-up call. The very threshold that the Paris Agreement aims to avoid is slipping out of reach, largely due to the lack of political will and collective action. The reality is that if current trajectories continue, we are on course for a devastating 3.1-degree rise in temperatures by the end of this century, far exceeding the safe limits set to prevent catastrophic impacts.

The stakes at COP29 are higher than ever, particularly for nations like Pakistan, which are not just vulnerable but are already experiencing the harsh impacts of climate change. The path forward must include not only increased financial flows but also a genuine commitment to equity and justice in climate negotiations. For Pakistan, this summit is an opportunity to leverage its moral authority and push for a more ambitious global climate agenda. But beyond the

conference halls, there is a need for stronger engagement with the private sector, provincial governments, and local communities to build a more resilient and sustainable future.

As the world stands at this critical juncture, it is clear that incremental changes will no longer suffice. The urgency of the climate crisis demands bold and transformative actions that go beyond mere pledges. The time for empty promises is over. COP29 must be a turning point, not just another missed opportunity, in the fight against climate change. The future of our planet and the generations to come depend on the decisions made in Baku. Will the world rise to the occasion, or will we once again be left grappling with the consequences of inaction? The answer lies not just in words, but in the actions we take now to avert a global catastrophe.