Meghan Markle ready to make peace with Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla

By Agencies

Meghan Markle has reportedly made a big decision about the years-long royal feud.

According to Closer magazine, the Duchess of Sussex may take advantage of Christmas to send a message of “peace and harmony” to Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla.

An insider shared, “With Christmas around the corner, Meghan sees it as the perfect time to try to rebuild connections and is determined not to start 2025 surrounded by negativity.”

The source claimed that the former working royal has been “feeling increasingly lonely recently” and she “wants to concentrate on strengthening friendships.”

The report revealed that the Suits star is “reaching out to people who aren’t necessarily so fond of her, like [Princess] Kate, Queen Camilla, the Clooneys and the Beckhams.”

Speaking of the Duchess’ next year plans, an insider shared that Meghan is eager to promote “peace and forgiveness” in the year 2025.

These comments came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to separate their professional paths in order to boost their careers.

