King Charles Faces Backlash Over Profits from Private Estates Amid Controversial New Report

King Charles is once again under public scrutiny following an investigation revealing substantial earnings from his private estates, sparking widespread outrage. Recent reports show that the King’s Duchy of Lancaster estate, and Prince William’s Duchy of Cornwall, bring in millions through taxpayer-backed contracts with public bodies like the NHS and other organizations.

According to The Sun, a significant controversy surrounds the King’s honeycomb sales at his royal estate, priced at £14.95 for 170g—a stark contrast to online prices of £7.95 for 300g. Meanwhile, an investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches found that the Duchy of Lancaster profits from a £11.4 million ($14 million) agreement with an NHS hospital trust. Additionally, the estate stands to earn at least £28 million ($34 million) for any wind farm cables passing through its properties.

Prince William’s Duchy of Cornwall similarly benefits from a 25-year lease with a prison, estimated to bring £37 million ($45 million). These financial arrangements have led to a strong backlash online, with some accusing the royals of exploiting public resources for profit. One social media user criticized the national anthem, questioning why citizens would support the monarchy “when [they] are bleeding [the] country dry.”

The British media has also faced criticism, with some accusing the press of downplaying or diverting attention from these revelations. Meanwhile, public frustration grows over the perception of private estate profits at the public’s expense, intensifying the debate on royal financial transparency.

