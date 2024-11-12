Khokhar for judicial probe, full court to hear challenges against 26th amendment

RAWALPINDI: Former PPP senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar raised concerns about the ongoing legal challenge to the 26th Constitutional Amendment, urging the Supreme Court to take a more impartial approach.

“The Constitutional Bench itself, which was formed as a result of the 26th Amendment, should not be the one to hear the petition against it,” Khokhar emphasized while talking to a private TV channel. He called for a full court bench to ensure fairness and transparency in proceedings of the petitions against 26th. Amendment.

The 26th Amendment, which altered the process of appointing the Chief Justice of Pakistan besides others, has been a point of contention, particularly regarding how votes were allegedly manipulated during the passage of the constitutional amendment.

Khokhar specifically pointed to the case of Akhtar Mengal, whose votes were reportedly broken to secure a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

He called for a judicial inquiry to investigate the manner in which the votes were cast, citing that the government’s votes were insufficient for the required majority.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s constitutional history, Khokhar also invoked former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s stance on the unlimited powers of parliament.

According to Bhutto, the parliament holds supreme authority under the constitution, though Khokhar noted that this power has since been “reduced” in practice.

He further raised the question of whether the parliament has the right to enact laws that could potentially violate human rights, calling for a broader discussion on the powers of elected institutions and their responsibility toward the public.

Meanwhile, Federal Adviser to PM on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, also weighed in on the political situation during the TV program.

He condemned the violent rhetoric by opposition leaders, particularly former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose party has faced accusations of inciting violence. Sanaullah criticized the use of aggressive language, warning that such behavior could lead to unnecessary confrontations.

He highlighted that while political loyalty is important, calling on supporters to take violent action crosses a dangerous line. Referring to statements made by Khan and his party, the PM’s advisor argued that threatening violence could prompt harsh responses from the state, which holds the exclusive authority to manage such situations through its agencies.

Sanaullah called for peaceful political struggle within the bounds of democracy, asserting that individuals have the right to engage in parliamentary and political action without resorting to violence. He also warned that any violent actions would be met with firm administrative action.