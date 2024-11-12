Entertainment

Britney Spears fires back at Kevin Federline with ‘cryptic’ move

By Agencies

Britney Spears has responded to claims made by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, regarding her recent reunion with their son, Jayden.

The Toxic hitmaker took to her Instagram to share another cryptic post with her followers just hour after her former husband shared his stance on the mother-son reunion.

In the video, Britney sported a pale pink satin dress with black block-heeled shoes as she performed to Love Story by Indila.

Meanwhile, she added several dagger emojis in the caption, leaving her fans completely in awe of her post.

This follows the pop superstar’s happy-little meeting with her estranged son Jayden James at her Los Angeles home.

A source close to the star told People’s Magazine, “Spending time together has made her happy.”

Another insider opened up to Page Six about the reunion, adding, “[Britney and Jayden James] have been spending a lot of time together.” And a further source told them: “Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction.”

Speaking of Jayden’s reconciliation with his estranged mother after years, the dancer’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan later confirmed to TMZ, “If there has been a reconciliation it’s news to Kevin.”

The outlet further confirmed that “Kevin speaks to Jayden frequently and hasn’t been told about any kind of reconciliation between the 18-year-old and his mom.”

Despite reports from various outlets that Britney is overjoyed about reuniting with her son Jayden, she has yet to share her thoughts publicly.

For the unversed, the singer shares kids Jayden James and Sean Preston with her 46-year-old former husband Kevin.

