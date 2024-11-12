Beyoncé’s fans in for surprise as Yale University introduces course on singer’s legacy

Beyoncé’s fans are in for a surprise as Yale University has announced a new course centering on the singer and her iconic legacy.

According to Yale Daily News, the new students will “dive deep” into Beyoncé Makes History: Black Radical Tradition History, Culture, Theory & Politics through Music, which is a course led by African American studies and music professor Daphne Brooks.

The professor, who specialises in Black cultural studies, revealed that this is the best time to teach the singer’s unprecedented contributions to American culture.

Daphne told the outlet, “This class seemed good to teach because [Beyoncé] is just so ripe for teaching at this moment in time.”

“The number of breakthroughs and innovations she’s executed and the way she’s interwoven history and politics — there’s just no one like her,” stated the professor.

Daphne shared that this is one of her first courses which is solely focused on Beyoncé.

“I would hope that no matter what discipline you are pursuing in liberal arts at Yale, by looking at culture through Beyoncé, it can invite us to think about the extent to which art can articulate the world we live in and nourish our spirits and give us the space to imagine better worlds and the ethics of freedom,” explained the professor.

Interestingly, Daphne pointed out that the course emphasised on the singer’s evolution, beginning with her 2013 album through her 2024 album.

Not only her music, the professor added that the course will also “explore the complex representation of Black women in both media and politics”

Meanwhile, Yale’s Beyoncé class has witnessed high enrollment.