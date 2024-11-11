‘Wicked’ Ariana Grande reveals ‘real’ reason behind her emotional breakdown

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are extending their apologies for their ‘way too’ emotional Wicked press tour.

The Bang Bang hitmaker, who is gearing up for her groundbreaking role as Glinda alongside Cynthia’s Elphaba in the upcoming film adaptation of the stage musical of the same name, issued a light-hearted apology to fans.

During an exclusive heart-to-heart session with E! News on Sunday, November 11, the 31-year-old opened up about their publicity tour.

She laughingly added as she went on to addreses the pair’s emotional breakdown during the tour, “Honestly, this is a PSA. So sorry guys.”

In response, Cynthia added, “It is what it is. There’s just nothing we can do about it.”

Offering an insight into her tireless journey, Ariana continued, “I can’t imagine, and you know what? If you’re going to comment saying how annoying it is, I’ll say it first. I said it first. I’m annoyed. I’m tired. My tear ducts… I’m tired, emotionally tired.”

Cynthia talked about how the two stuck together through thick and thin while the 7 Rings hitmaker nodded in agreement.

On professional front, Ariana and Cynthia are both looking forward to Wicked Part I, which is slated to release in theatres on November 22.