UNICEF calls for urgent action to combat air pollution threatening children in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil, on Monday called for urgent and greater efforts to tackle air pollution, highlighting the alarming exposure of over 11 million children under the age of five to smog in the most affected districts of Punjab.

Air quality in the province was declared a “calamity” last month. To protect children from pollution, schools in major cities across Punjab have been closed until November 17. Public parks, zoos, playgrounds, and museums have also been off-limits to the public until the same date to reduce exposure to the hazardous air.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for seven cities in Punjab was reported above 400 on Monday, with Sialkot reaching a dangerously high reading of 774. An AQI above 300 is considered “hazardous” to health.

In a statement issued from Islamabad, UNICEF revealed that air pollution levels had reached record highs in Lahore and Multan last week, prompting the hospitalization of several people, including dozens of children. “The air pollution is so severe that it is now visible from space,” the statement said, citing a BBC report.

“I am deeply concerned about the health and well-being of young children who are forced to breathe in toxic, polluted air,” Fadil stated. “Over 11 million children under five years old are being exposed to smog in the most affected districts.”

Fadil also pointed out that prior to these extreme pollution levels, around 12% of deaths among children under five in Pakistan were attributed to air pollution. He warned that the impact of the current smog would likely be devastating.

“Doubling or tripling pollution levels in the air will have serious, long-term consequences, especially for children and pregnant women,” he said.

Fadil explained that young children are particularly vulnerable to air pollution due to their smaller lungs and developing immune systems.

“Air pollution can severely impact babies’ developing lungs and brains, potentially damaging brain tissue and impairing cognitive development with lifelong effects,” he noted. He also stressed that exposure to polluted air during pregnancy increases the risk of premature birth, respiratory problems, and low birth weight in babies.

The closure of schools in Punjab, affecting nearly 16 million children, has disrupted their learning. In response, the government has shifted to online education until November 17.

Fadil urged the government to ensure every child’s “right to clean air,” emphasizing that measures to reduce emissions from agriculture, industry, and transportation should be prioritized not only as climate action but as critical steps to protect children’s health.

“COP29 presents a crucial opportunity for governments to turn promises into action before it’s too late,” he said. “We cannot allow our children to breathe toxic air. The health, education, and well-being of millions of children are at stake, and we must act now for their sake.”

Fadil also called on authorities to immediately increase enforcement of existing regulations and strengthen long-term emissions control measures to safeguard public health.