Punjab plans trial of artificial rain in Rawalpindi

Decision comes amid worst smog and air pollution major Punjab cities, including Lahore

LAHORE: The provincial government has decided to pilot an artificial rain project in Rawalpindi and the trial will proceed only if there is sufficient cloud cover in the area.

According to officials, following the decision, the environmental and related government departments have mobilised teams to Rawalpindi to oversee and implement the project.

The move comes as Punjab’s major cities, including Lahore, grapple with extreme air pollution. Lahore recently ranked among the world’s most polluted cities, and the smog index in Multan has also reached hazardous levels.

Just yesterday, provincial authorities closed sections of the motorway due to limited visibility from worsening smog conditions.

Winds from neighbouring India have reportedly worsened the situation in Lahore, pushing smoke and particulate matter further into Pakistan. Smog and fog are now spreading beyond Lahore, with increased haze recorded in Rawalpindi and the nearby federal capital, Islamabad.