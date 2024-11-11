Prince William, Kate Middleton begin ‘happy’ chapter of life after brutal year

Prince William and Princess Kate delighted royal fans as the royal couple embarked on a joyful era of their life.

The couple, who has faced ‘brutal’ health challenges in 2024, has finally begun a happy chapter.

As reported by The Sun, royal expert Sarah Hewson shared that the future King appeared “more relaxed we’ve seen him all year.”

While speaking of his Cape Town visit, she said, “We’ve seen him relax. This is what they describe as his ‘Superbowl moment’ – the Earthshot Prize awards.”

“He was talking about the children, he was talking about Catherine, he seemed to be much more at peace after an extremely difficult year,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Prince of Wales opened up about the hardest year of his life in which his father King Charles and beloved wife were diagnosed with cancer.

While lauding his brave dad and lovely better half, William said, “…I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”

Moreover, royal editor Chris Ship claimed that William and Catherine have entered a new era of life as they seem ready to embrace upcoming opportunities.