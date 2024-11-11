PMD predicts rains in Lahore, adjacent areas

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rains of varying intensities to provide some respite from the prevailing smog in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday night and Monday.

As per the PMD advisory, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over upper parts of the country which will likely strengthen on Sunday night.

Under the influence of these weather systems, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of Punjab on Sunday night and Monday.

On Sunday night, however, rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely in the Potohar region, Attock, Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and surrounding areas.

On Monday, rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in Attock, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Lahore.

The rains, though scattered and light, will likely provide some relief by decreasing smog intensity in parts of the province.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 17-19°C on Monday and 16-18°C on Tuesday.