Peshawar’s AQI hits hazardous 509

PESHAWAR: The air quality in Peshawar has reached hazardous levels, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 509, placing it among the world’s most polluted cities.

Thie smog, which originated from Punjab, has now spread to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, affecting Peshawar and its neighboring districts.

In Lahore, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is tackling pollution by intensifying tree and plant washing along green belts and major roads.

Daily cleaning operations are conducted on Mall Road, Jail Road, and Ferozepur Road, as well as in areas like Gulberg and Model Town.

PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo emphasized the team’s commitment to working from dawn to dusk, with a strong focus on tree planting to combat smog and pollution.

A recent Green Master Plan report has highlighted the severe increase in smog in Lahore, pointing out six main contributing factors. The report criticizes the city’s rapid urban development, which has transformed Lahore into a concrete jungle, exacerbating the smog problem.

It notes that 33 square kilometers of industrial zones are located near residential areas, significantly contributing to the pollution. The report warns that if these industries are not relocated to designated areas within the next decade, irreversible environmental damage may occur.