Over 11 million young children at risk from Punjab’s toxic smog: UNICEF

LAHORE: Representative for the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil on Monday urgently called for increased efforts to combat the severe air pollution affecting Punjab.

He highlighted that over 11 million children under the age of five are exposed to hazardous smog levels in the most impacted districts of the region.

Authorities declared the province’s air quality a calamity last month, prompting the closure of schools in Punjab’s major cities through November 17 to lower the risk to children. Similarly, public access to parks, zoos, playgrounds, and museums has been restricted until the same date to lessen the general population’s exposure to the smog.

Today’s data revealed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in seven Punjab cities exceeded 400, with a peak of 774 in Sialkot, indicating a hazardous environment.

Unicef’s statement, issued from Islamabad, reported that Lahore and Multan experienced record-breaking pollution levels last week, leading to hospitalizations, including many children. The pollution is now so intense that it is visible from space, according to a report cited by Unicef.

Fadil expressed grave concerns about the health impacts on young children forced to inhale this toxic air, noting that previously, air pollution was responsible for about 12% of deaths in children under five across Pakistan. He emphasized that the recent surge in pollution could have devastating health consequences, particularly affecting children and pregnant women, by significantly harming lung and brain development.

He warned that the smog could cause cognitive setbacks and lifelong health problems, stressing the vulnerability of young children and unborn babies. Pregnant women exposed to poor air quality face increased risks of premature births and respiratory complications, which can also result in low birth weights for their babies.

The ongoing school closures have disrupted the education of nearly 16 million children in Punjab, with a temporary shift to online learning. Fadil called on the government to prioritize every child’s right to clean air and stressed the importance of reducing emissions from both agricultural and industrial sources. He urged the adoption of clean energy and sustainable transportation solutions as essential measures to safeguard children’s health.

Fadil appealed for immediate enforcement of stricter emissions regulations and highlighted the COP29 conference as a pivotal moment for global leaders to turn climate discussions into concrete actions.

In closing, he emphasized the critical need for decisive action, stating, “We cannot afford to let our babies breathe toxic air. We cannot let the health, education, and well-being of millions of children suffer,” urging immediate steps to address the crisis for the sake of future generations.