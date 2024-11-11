JUI-F chief slams recent amendments to Anti-Terrorism Act

LONDON: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), has condemned the recent amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATC), labelling them as an affront to democracy and a violation of human rights.

Speaking at an event in London on Monday, he argued that the amendments, which allow individuals to be held in detention for up to 90 days on mere suspicion, violate fundamental human rights and undermine constitutional values.

The Maulana stated that such powers were already granted to the military in 2010, yet terrorism continues to persist in the country.

He described the amendments as an insult to democracy and a breach of basic freedoms, noting that the military had been given extensive powers since 2010 in the battle against terrorism, but the country has yet to see a significant decline in terrorist activities.

JI chief, who advocates for a strong military to ensure Pakistan’s security, also linked the country’s development to the establishment of an Islamic system and the elimination of the usurious financial system. He insisted that without these reforms, Pakistan’s progress would be stunted and its survival threatened.

He referred to the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which makes the abolition of the usury system a part of the Constitution, stating that by 2028, all government departments must be free from interest-based financial practices. He said this is essential for the nation’s economic growth and its adherence to Islamic principles.

Furthermore, Rehman stressed the need to protect human rights in Pakistan and enhance the country’s economic stability. He reiterated that the Constitution belongs to everyone and should be respected by all.

He also vowed to continue his movement for the implementation of an Islamic system across Pakistan, with plans for nationwide activism to ensure that the country remains aligned with Islamic values and practices.