NATIONAL

China, Pakistan agree to boost military cooperation to counter enemies of regional peace, development

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Senior military leaders of China and Pakistan on Monday agreed to further enhance mutual cooperation to counter common enemies working against the peace and development of the region.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Gen Li Qiaoming, Commander PLA Army and Lt Gen Muhammad Avais Dastgir, Chief of General Staff (CGS) of Pakistan Army was held at PLA Army Headquarters, Beijing on Monday.

Discussion was focused at evolving global and regional situation and follow up on measures for enhancing bilateral military-to-military cooperation. During the meeting, the CGS offered heartfelt condolences on loss of Chinese lives in recent terrorist attack in Karachi and affirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to ensure enhanced security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

The dignitary from China acknowledged Pakistan Army’s efforts and measures for improving the security of Chinese and assured wholehearted support to Pakistan.

Both sides agreed to further enhance mutual cooperation to counter common enemies working against the peace and development of the region. Other areas of defence cooperation were also deliberated and both sides reviewed progress of collaboration in areas of military education, training, equipment and technology.

Both sides agreed to further institutionalise mechanisms for mutual sharing of experiences, and enhancing regular interactions.

Previous article
Peshawar’s AQI hits hazardous 509
Next article
Shehbaz led PML-N government doesn’t have mandate or performance: Abbasi
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Over 11 million young children at risk from Punjab’s toxic smog:...

LAHORE: Representative for the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil on Monday urgently called for increased efforts to combat the severe...

Kremlin denies Trump call, says West not ready for talks

Court proceedings begin for accused in Kolkata junior doctor rape and murder

Journalist Rana Ayyub details severe online harassment after contact details leaked

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.