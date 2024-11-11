China, Pakistan agree to boost military cooperation to counter enemies of regional peace, development

RAWALPINDI: Senior military leaders of China and Pakistan on Monday agreed to further enhance mutual cooperation to counter common enemies working against the peace and development of the region.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Gen Li Qiaoming, Commander PLA Army and Lt Gen Muhammad Avais Dastgir, Chief of General Staff (CGS) of Pakistan Army was held at PLA Army Headquarters, Beijing on Monday.

Discussion was focused at evolving global and regional situation and follow up on measures for enhancing bilateral military-to-military cooperation. During the meeting, the CGS offered heartfelt condolences on loss of Chinese lives in recent terrorist attack in Karachi and affirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to ensure enhanced security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

The dignitary from China acknowledged Pakistan Army’s efforts and measures for improving the security of Chinese and assured wholehearted support to Pakistan.

Both sides agreed to further enhance mutual cooperation to counter common enemies working against the peace and development of the region. Other areas of defence cooperation were also deliberated and both sides reviewed progress of collaboration in areas of military education, training, equipment and technology.

Both sides agreed to further institutionalise mechanisms for mutual sharing of experiences, and enhancing regular interactions.