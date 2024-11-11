Ben Affleck breaks cover after Jennifer Lopez talks about ‘personal struggles’

Ben Affleck recently made a rare appearance with his youngest son, Samuel, in Los Angeles, following his now-estranged wife Jennifer Lopez’s cryptic remarks about difficult relationships.

According to the Daily Mail, the 52-year-old actor was spotted enjoying quality time with his little son on November 9, 2024.

Affleck was photographed wearing jeans and an olive-green button-down shirt, paired with a white shirt underneath.

Meanwhile, his 12-year-old son wore light-coloured jeans and a black t-shirt.

This outing came shortly after Affleck’s former partner opened up about her experiences with challenging relationships.

According to Page Six, on November 5, during her promotional trip to London, the Marry Me star discussed complex relationships in an interview.

Speaking more about her character in her upcoming movie, Unstoppable, Lopez shared how her character’s journey resonated with her own life.

For the unversed, the actress will play character of the mother of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles.

The mother-of-two explained, “I think a lot of women have gone through that, touching on the difficulties of balancing motherhood and personal struggles.”

Lopez’s new sports-drama film is set to be released in theatres in December 2024.

It is important to note that Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024. The two are currently settling their legal matters.